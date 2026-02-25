Blaze Engulfs Thane's Dumping Ground

A major fire erupted at a garbage dumping ground in Thane city, Maharashtra, early Wednesday, according to civic officials. The incident was reported around 3.56 am at the Tree Authority Department's dumping site in Kopri area, situated near a sewage treatment center.

No injuries were reported, but the blaze caused thick smoke and a foul smell to spread across the surrounding areas, leading to significant inconvenience for local residents. Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, noted that firefighting teams were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Despite intense firefighting efforts that lasted nearly five hours, the fire had not been controlled. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)