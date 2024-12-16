The Silent Beats: Farewell to Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

The world of music is mourning the loss of an iconic figure, as tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73. He succumbed to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis on early Monday in San Francisco.

Hussain, renowned globally and honored with the Padma Vibhushan, was celebrated for his ability to transcend cultural boundaries and embody the universality of music during his illustrious 60-year career.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences, describing Hussain’s demise as an irreparable loss to the music community and extended prayers for strength to his family and fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)