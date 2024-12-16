Left Menu

The Silent Beats: Farewell to Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

Zakir Hussain, the globally celebrated tabla maestro, passed away in San Francisco at the age of 73 due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. His death is seen as an irreplaceable loss to the music world. He was in the hospital for two weeks prior to his passing.

Ustad Zakir Hussain (Photo/Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR) Image Credit: ANI
The world of music is mourning the loss of an iconic figure, as tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73. He succumbed to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis on early Monday in San Francisco.

Hussain, renowned globally and honored with the Padma Vibhushan, was celebrated for his ability to transcend cultural boundaries and embody the universality of music during his illustrious 60-year career.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences, describing Hussain’s demise as an irreparable loss to the music community and extended prayers for strength to his family and fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

