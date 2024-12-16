Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh Strikes Back at Online Trolls: A Conspiracy Unfolds

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh responded to online trolls accusing him of a conspiracy for misspelling 'Punjab' and omitting the Indian flag in a tweet. Dosanjh dismissed criticism, arguing the focus should not be on such trivial matters. He vowed to write 'Panjab' in Punjabi henceforth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:10 IST
Diljit Dosanjh
  • Country:
  • India

Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh has hit back at online trolls who criticized him for a minor spelling error involving 'Punjab' and the absence of the Indian flag in his tweet.

The 40-year-old artist described the accusations as a concocted conspiracy, labeling his detractors as idle troublemakers.

Dosanjh, currently on his Dil-Luminati India Tour, assured fans that his love for India remains unchanged, promising to use the Punjabi script in future posts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

