Diljit Dosanjh Strikes Back at Online Trolls: A Conspiracy Unfolds

Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh has hit back at online trolls who criticized him for a minor spelling error involving 'Punjab' and the absence of the Indian flag in his tweet.

The 40-year-old artist described the accusations as a concocted conspiracy, labeling his detractors as idle troublemakers.

Dosanjh, currently on his Dil-Luminati India Tour, assured fans that his love for India remains unchanged, promising to use the Punjabi script in future posts.

(With inputs from agencies.)