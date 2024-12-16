Diljit Dosanjh Strikes Back at Online Trolls: A Conspiracy Unfolds
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh responded to online trolls accusing him of a conspiracy for misspelling 'Punjab' and omitting the Indian flag in a tweet. Dosanjh dismissed criticism, arguing the focus should not be on such trivial matters. He vowed to write 'Panjab' in Punjabi henceforth.
Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh has hit back at online trolls who criticized him for a minor spelling error involving 'Punjab' and the absence of the Indian flag in his tweet.
The 40-year-old artist described the accusations as a concocted conspiracy, labeling his detractors as idle troublemakers.
Dosanjh, currently on his Dil-Luminati India Tour, assured fans that his love for India remains unchanged, promising to use the Punjabi script in future posts.
