Delhi's Hasya Rang Utsav: A Celebration of Laughter and Culture

The Delhi government has kicked off a three-day festival, 'Hasya Rang Utsav', designed to celebrate comedy and culture in the nation's capital. Organized by the Sahitya Kala Parishad, this much-anticipated event runs through December 18 at the Kamani Auditorium in Mandi House.

On the festival's opening day, Delhi's Minister of Art, Culture, and Language, Saurabh Bharadwaj, expressed his excitement over the enthusiastic turnout. He noted that Delhi's embrace of art and culture is evident in the laughter-filled celebrations planned for the week, which aim to create a vibrant cultural scene.

The festival's first evening was highlighted by a stand-up comedy act from Sunil Pal, whose performance drew hearty laughter from the audience, followed by the beloved classic play 'Charandas Chor', directed by Rajesh Tiwari. Upcoming acts feature comedian Ehsaan Qureshi and the closing act by comedian VIP, as well as a satirical play 'Bank Manager'.

