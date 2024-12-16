Left Menu

Delhi's Hasya Rang Utsav: A Celebration of Laughter and Culture

Hasya Rang Utsav, a three-day festival celebrating laughter and culture, has commenced in Delhi, organized by the Sahitya Kala Parishad. Notable performances include comedian Sunil Pal and the play 'Charandas Chor'. The festival showcases the city's commitment to the arts and invites residents to join in the festivities.

Updated: 16-12-2024 19:13 IST
The Delhi government has kicked off a three-day festival, 'Hasya Rang Utsav', designed to celebrate comedy and culture in the nation's capital. Organized by the Sahitya Kala Parishad, this much-anticipated event runs through December 18 at the Kamani Auditorium in Mandi House.

On the festival's opening day, Delhi's Minister of Art, Culture, and Language, Saurabh Bharadwaj, expressed his excitement over the enthusiastic turnout. He noted that Delhi's embrace of art and culture is evident in the laughter-filled celebrations planned for the week, which aim to create a vibrant cultural scene.

The festival's first evening was highlighted by a stand-up comedy act from Sunil Pal, whose performance drew hearty laughter from the audience, followed by the beloved classic play 'Charandas Chor', directed by Rajesh Tiwari. Upcoming acts feature comedian Ehsaan Qureshi and the closing act by comedian VIP, as well as a satirical play 'Bank Manager'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

