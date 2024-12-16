Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: Digital Innovations and AI Transform the Pilgrim Experience

Maha Kumbh-2025 in Prayagraj introduces the digital experience, incorporating AI Generative Chatbot technology. Visitors can obtain personalized certificates and detailed event information through a QR code. The initiative, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, is a collaboration between the Tourism Department and fair organizers.

16-12-2024
  • India

The forthcoming Maha Kumbh-2025 promises an unprecedented digital experience for global participants. Set to occur in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, this event introduces cutting-edge AI Generative Chatbot technology, a first in its history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spearhead the Digital Maha Kumbh vision. The initiative enables users to scan a QR code, gather personalized certificates, and access comprehensive event details digitally.

Tourism Department officials, alongside fair organizers and local law enforcement, are working tirelessly. The AI chatbot, capable of responding in 11 languages, is extensively promoted across social media, driving a surge in engagement, connecting millions to the spiritual event.

