Sri Lankan President's Spiritual Sojourn to Bodh Gaya
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visited the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, India, to offer prayers. Accompanied by local officials, he prayed at the sacred Bodhi Tree and explored temple sites connected to Lord Buddha. Security was heightened for his visit, ensuring smooth proceedings.
- Country:
- India
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake embarked on a spiritual journey to Bodh Gaya on Tuesday, visiting the renowned Mahabodhi Temple in the heart of Bihar's Gaya district. The temple, recognized as a UNESCO world heritage site, draws visitors from around the globe.
Upon arrival at Gaya International Airport, President Dissanayake was greeted by prominent Bihar ministers and senior district officials. His visit to the 1,500-year-old temple, significant in Buddhist history, marks a tribute to the life and enlightenment of Lord Buddha.
The President, alongside local dignitaries, offered prayers under the sacred Bodhi Tree, reputedly descended from the original tree under which Buddha attained enlightenment. Extensive security measures ensured a seamless visit as he explored several related sacred sites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Women: Bihar Expands One Stop Centres to Combat Violence
Bihar Exam Scandal: Massive Malpractices Uncovered
Bihar's Booming Food Processing Sector: An Opportunity for Global Investors
Echoes from Bihar: Unveiling English Poetry Alchemy
Bihar Police Arrests Alleged Threatener in Pappu Yadav Case