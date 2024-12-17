Zakir Hussain: The Beat of a Tabla Legend

Zakir Hussain, renowned tabla virtuoso and son of legendary musician Alla Rakha, began his journey in the world of music at a tender age. As a young boy, Hussain was once considered for the role of Prince Salim in the iconic film 'Mughal-e-Azam', during an informal audition on set.

This brief brush with cinema was overshadowed by his father's vision, which remained steadfastly focused on music. The decision paid off, as Hussain emerged as one of the most influential tabla players in history, surpassing even his father's illustrious legacy.

Though music was his calling, Hussain's talent occasionally led him to the silver screen, with memorable performances in films like 'Heat and Dust' and 'The Perfect Murder'. His life's journey ended in San Francisco, where he succumbed to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, leaving behind an unmatched legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)