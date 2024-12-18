Santa Claus Makes a Splash in Rio: Jet Ski Celebration Delights Kids

Santa Claus made an unorthodox entrance at Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach, riding in on a Jet Ski to the delight of children with disabilities. This festive event was a collaborative effort between the city's firefighters and nonprofit organizations.

Under the warm tropical sun, Sergeant Thiago Carvalho de Paiva, dressed as Santa, navigated the waters, with beachgoers cheering him on. 'We wanted to find a special way for Santa Claus to arrive,' said Renato Grigorovski, the spokesperson for the city's firefighting department.

The day featured demonstrations by sniffing dogs and enjoyable refreshments, culminating in the Jet Ski arrival. The celebrations temporarily paused when De Paiva, still in Santa attire, sprang into action to rescue three swimmers in distress. Thankfully, all were safe, assuring a joyful and secure event.

(With inputs from agencies.)