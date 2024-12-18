Left Menu

Doctors Detained: Chaos at Concert Leads to Arrests

Four individuals, including three doctors and a medical student, were arrested for causing a disturbance and assaulting a police officer outside Karan Aujla's concert. The suspects tried to force entry into the event while intoxicated. A police FIR was filed under various sections leading to their arrest and judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:57 IST
Doctors Detained: Chaos at Concert Leads to Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, three doctors and a medical student found themselves under arrest after creating chaos at a Karan Aujla concert. The incident, which unfolded in Gurugram, involved the accused attempting to forcefully enter the concert venue in an allegedly intoxicated state before assaulting a police officer on duty.

The Gurugram police have identified the suspects as Divyanshu, Ajay, Abhay, and Rishabh - all associated with prestigious institutions including the SGT University and the National Security Guard. The altercation led to a police officer's uniform being torn and injury sustained during the scuffle.

Following the disturbance, an FIR was promptly filed at the Badshahpur police station under sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, leading to their arrest. The quartet appeared in court on Monday and have been placed in judicial custody. Meanwhile, authorities continue their investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024