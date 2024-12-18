Doctors Detained: Chaos at Concert Leads to Arrests
Four individuals, including three doctors and a medical student, were arrested for causing a disturbance and assaulting a police officer outside Karan Aujla's concert. The suspects tried to force entry into the event while intoxicated. A police FIR was filed under various sections leading to their arrest and judicial custody.
In a dramatic turn of events, three doctors and a medical student found themselves under arrest after creating chaos at a Karan Aujla concert. The incident, which unfolded in Gurugram, involved the accused attempting to forcefully enter the concert venue in an allegedly intoxicated state before assaulting a police officer on duty.
The Gurugram police have identified the suspects as Divyanshu, Ajay, Abhay, and Rishabh - all associated with prestigious institutions including the SGT University and the National Security Guard. The altercation led to a police officer's uniform being torn and injury sustained during the scuffle.
Following the disturbance, an FIR was promptly filed at the Badshahpur police station under sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, leading to their arrest. The quartet appeared in court on Monday and have been placed in judicial custody. Meanwhile, authorities continue their investigation into the incident.
