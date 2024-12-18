Doctors Detained: Chaos at Concert Leads to Arrests

In a dramatic turn of events, three doctors and a medical student found themselves under arrest after creating chaos at a Karan Aujla concert. The incident, which unfolded in Gurugram, involved the accused attempting to forcefully enter the concert venue in an allegedly intoxicated state before assaulting a police officer on duty.

The Gurugram police have identified the suspects as Divyanshu, Ajay, Abhay, and Rishabh - all associated with prestigious institutions including the SGT University and the National Security Guard. The altercation led to a police officer's uniform being torn and injury sustained during the scuffle.

Following the disturbance, an FIR was promptly filed at the Badshahpur police station under sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, leading to their arrest. The quartet appeared in court on Monday and have been placed in judicial custody. Meanwhile, authorities continue their investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)