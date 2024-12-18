Varun Dhawan Embraces Parenthood and Prepares for 'Baby John'

Varun Dhawan, a Bollywood actor with a significant fan base among children, talked about the importance of creating kid-friendly entertainment while promoting his new film 'Baby John' in Mumbai. Dhawan, who recently became a father to daughter Lara, highlighted his focus on making films that children can enjoy.

Reflecting on his career, Dhawan stated, "Even in the early stages of my career, I prioritized making films suitable for kids. I believe in producing content that puts smiles on children's faces, which is why I have always cherished their company." The actor also shared his experiences on a recent chat show, detailing how his lifestyle has evolved since welcoming baby Lara with his wife, Natasha Dalal.

Discussing his new parental responsibilities, Dhawan humorously noted, "I used to be scolded by one woman, but now I face two." He admitted feeling anxious at times, learning tasks like burping and swaddling, and coping with nighttime cries. Dhawan announced Lara's birth on Instagram with an adorable clip of his pet dog Joey welcoming "Lil sis." The heartwarming post celebrated Lara's arrival and the proud parents, Varun and Natasha. Meanwhile, Varun is set for the release of 'Baby John,' hitting theaters on December 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)