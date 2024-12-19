Trailblazer in the Forest: Vijaya Vasave's Journey from Hardships to Dignity
Vijaya Vasave, the first trans woman forest guard in Maharashtra, overcame early life hardships and discrimination to lead a life of dignity. With family support and scientific understanding of her sexuality, she transitioned in 2019 and now works in the state forest department, treated with respect and dignity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 10:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Vijaya Vasave, who faced ridicule and discrimination due to her sexual orientation, has triumphed over these challenges to become Maharashtra's first trans woman forest guard.
Initiating a gender transition in 2019, she completed it by 2022, earning respect in her community and workplace.
Her story is a powerful testament to resilience and the support of family and organizations like the Deepstambh Foundation, which guided her towards a successful career.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Indo-Pacific Pact Enhances Global Supply Chain Resilience
Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields
Seoul's Resilience Amid Political Turmoil: Tourists Unshaken
Hezbollah's Strategic Resilience: Challenge Amidst Conflict
Afghanistan's Economic Resilience Amidst Uncertainty