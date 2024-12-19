Left Menu

Trailblazer in the Forest: Vijaya Vasave's Journey from Hardships to Dignity

Vijaya Vasave, the first trans woman forest guard in Maharashtra, overcame early life hardships and discrimination to lead a life of dignity. With family support and scientific understanding of her sexuality, she transitioned in 2019 and now works in the state forest department, treated with respect and dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 10:27 IST
Trailblazer in the Forest: Vijaya Vasave's Journey from Hardships to Dignity
  • Country:
  • India

Vijaya Vasave, who faced ridicule and discrimination due to her sexual orientation, has triumphed over these challenges to become Maharashtra's first trans woman forest guard.

Initiating a gender transition in 2019, she completed it by 2022, earning respect in her community and workplace.

Her story is a powerful testament to resilience and the support of family and organizations like the Deepstambh Foundation, which guided her towards a successful career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024