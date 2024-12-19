Trailblazer in the Forest: Vijaya Vasave's Journey from Hardships to Dignity

Vijaya Vasave, who faced ridicule and discrimination due to her sexual orientation, has triumphed over these challenges to become Maharashtra's first trans woman forest guard.

Initiating a gender transition in 2019, she completed it by 2022, earning respect in her community and workplace.

Her story is a powerful testament to resilience and the support of family and organizations like the Deepstambh Foundation, which guided her towards a successful career.

