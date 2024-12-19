Left Menu

Cynthia Erivo and James Mangold to be Honored at 2025 Sundance Film Festival

Cynthia Erivo and James Mangold will be honored at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in Utah. Erivo will receive the Visionary Award for her contributions to entertainment, while Mangold is set to receive the Trailblazer Award. The festival runs from January 23 to February 2, 2025.

  • United States

Cynthia Erivo and James Mangold are set to receive top honors at the upcoming 2025 Sundance Film Festival, the Sundance Institute announced. Erivo is recognized with the Visionary Award for her impactful contributions to the entertainment landscape.

Known for roles in productions like 'Wicked' and films such as 'Widows' and 'Harriet,' Erivo expressed her gratitude, underscoring the festival's role as a 'sanctuary for bold voices.' She emphasized her commitment to storytelling, which continues to shape her work and advocacy for diverse, thought-provoking narratives.

Meanwhile, acclaimed filmmaker James Mangold will be awarded the Trailblazer Award, honoring his steadfast dedication to cinema. Citing Sundance's influence on his career, Mangold remarked on his history with the festival, from debuting his first feature to mentoring emerging filmmakers. The festival will run from January 23 to February 2, 2025, in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

