Priya Mani's Culinary Journey: A Visual Encyclopaedia of Indian Foods

Priya Mani's 'Visual Encyclopaedia of Indian Food' is showcased at the Serendipity Arts Festival, incorporating visual art and culinary heritage. This interactive project features ingredient-led narratives, engaging visitors through immersive installations and an audio-visual project that offers a fresh perspective on familiar foods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Priya Mani's groundbreaking project, 'Visual Encyclopaedia of Indian Food', is making waves at the Serendipity Arts Festival. This innovative exhibition features an impressive collection that explores India's rich culinary heritage through visual art.

The display includes two striking posters for the letters A and B, correlating with ingredients like apples and black salt. These visuals stimulate engaging conversations among visitors, who delight in recognizing foods from their respective regions.

Mani, a designer, has been documenting Indian food for over a decade. At this festival, she introduces an interactive element with an audio-visual project that illuminates the intricate details of ingredients, creating a one-of-a-kind learning experience for both children and adults alike.

