'A Tribute to Heroes': '120 Bahadur' Hits Theatres in 2025

The military action film '120 Bahadur,' starring Farhan Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment, is set for release on November 21, 2025. The movie, directed by Razneesh Ghai, pays tribute to Major Shaitan Singh and Charlie Company soldiers during the 1962 India-China war, showcasing their bravery in the Battle of Rezang La.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:50 IST
The much-anticipated military action film '120 Bahadur,' featuring Farhan Akhtar, is poised to hit theatres on November 21, 2025.

Set against the historical backdrop of the 1962 India-China war, the film serves as a tribute to Major Shaitan Singh and the valiant Charlie Company soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is backed by Excel Entertainment and Amit Chandrra's Trigger Happy Studios, promising a riveting portrayal of courage during the iconic Battle of Rezang La.

