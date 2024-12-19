'A Tribute to Heroes': '120 Bahadur' Hits Theatres in 2025

The much-anticipated military action film '120 Bahadur,' featuring Farhan Akhtar, is poised to hit theatres on November 21, 2025.

Set against the historical backdrop of the 1962 India-China war, the film serves as a tribute to Major Shaitan Singh and the valiant Charlie Company soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is backed by Excel Entertainment and Amit Chandrra's Trigger Happy Studios, promising a riveting portrayal of courage during the iconic Battle of Rezang La.

(With inputs from agencies.)