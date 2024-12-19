Mind Sports: Rising Stars Shine in SOGF Grandmasters Series

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:34 IST
The Major Dhyan Chand Scholarship, valued at INR 28.80 lakh, is set to reward 48 zonal victors of the SOG Grandmasters Series, the organizers revealed after the South Zone finals concluded on Thursday.

Organized by Skillhub Online Games Federation, the event challenged players in three categories: eChess, Blind Chess, and Rummy, with a total of 132 contenders vying for top placements.

Victorious in the Indian Chess Masters for Blind were Kishan Gangoli, Gopi R, and Venkat Reddy, while Marthandan and Ira Chavan claimed triumph in the men's and women's conventional chess brackets, respectively. The scholarship endeavors to uplift mind sports, promising heightened competition as the series marches toward its anticipated National Finals in April 2025, New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

