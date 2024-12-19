Mind Sports: Rising Stars Shine in SOGF Grandmasters Series
The Major Dhyan Chand Scholarship, worth INR 28.80 lakh, will be awarded to 48 zonal winners of the SOG Grandmasters Series. Organized by Skillhub Online Games Federation, the competition includes eChess, Blind Chess, and Rummy. Winners Kishan Gangoli, Gopi R, and Venkat Reddy excelled in blindness competitions, while Marthandan and Ira Chavan topped the regular chess events. These scholarships aim to boost mind sports and encourage participation.
The Major Dhyan Chand Scholarship, valued at INR 28.80 lakh, is set to reward 48 zonal victors of the SOG Grandmasters Series, the organizers revealed after the South Zone finals concluded on Thursday.
Organized by Skillhub Online Games Federation, the event challenged players in three categories: eChess, Blind Chess, and Rummy, with a total of 132 contenders vying for top placements.
Victorious in the Indian Chess Masters for Blind were Kishan Gangoli, Gopi R, and Venkat Reddy, while Marthandan and Ira Chavan claimed triumph in the men's and women's conventional chess brackets, respectively. The scholarship endeavors to uplift mind sports, promising heightened competition as the series marches toward its anticipated National Finals in April 2025, New Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)