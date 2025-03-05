Left Menu

SOG Grandmasters West Zone Finals: A New Era for Mind Sports in India

The first-ever on-ground West Zone Finals of the SOG Grandmasters Series wrapped up in Mumbai, spotlighting India's rising talent in mind sports. Top performers earned scholarships, with finalists advancing to the National Finals in New Delhi. The event drew support from prominent figures, fueling the growth of competitive gaming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:53 IST
SOG Grandmasters West Zone Finals: A New Era for Mind Sports in India
Dignitaries with the winners after West Zone finals. (Photo- SOGF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The SOG Grandmasters Series West Zone Finals, a landmark event hosted by the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF), concluded on Tuesday after two days of intense competition in mind sports. Held for the first time on the ground, the event celebrated strategic skills, with 12 exceptional finalists receiving the Major Dhyan Chand Scholarship of Rs 60,000 annually.

In a star-studded ceremony at Sahara Star in Mumbai, dignitaries like Maharashtra's IT Minister Ashish Shelar, ex-India cricket captain Ajinkya Rahane, and Padma Shri awardee Koneru Humpy honored the winners. Notably, Akshita Jain, Jval Saurin Patel, Darpan Inani, and Tanaji Gargote excelled in their categories, securing spots for the upcoming National Finals in New Delhi.

Koneru Humpy labeled the series a transformative force for Indian mind sports, while Ajinkya Rahane praised the competitors' discipline and strategy, especially in Blind Chess. SOGF President Shankar Aggarwal expressed his excitement for the series' future, as it continues to attract growing participation and recognition nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025