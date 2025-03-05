SOG Grandmasters West Zone Finals: A New Era for Mind Sports in India
The first-ever on-ground West Zone Finals of the SOG Grandmasters Series wrapped up in Mumbai, spotlighting India's rising talent in mind sports. Top performers earned scholarships, with finalists advancing to the National Finals in New Delhi. The event drew support from prominent figures, fueling the growth of competitive gaming.
The SOG Grandmasters Series West Zone Finals, a landmark event hosted by the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF), concluded on Tuesday after two days of intense competition in mind sports. Held for the first time on the ground, the event celebrated strategic skills, with 12 exceptional finalists receiving the Major Dhyan Chand Scholarship of Rs 60,000 annually.
In a star-studded ceremony at Sahara Star in Mumbai, dignitaries like Maharashtra's IT Minister Ashish Shelar, ex-India cricket captain Ajinkya Rahane, and Padma Shri awardee Koneru Humpy honored the winners. Notably, Akshita Jain, Jval Saurin Patel, Darpan Inani, and Tanaji Gargote excelled in their categories, securing spots for the upcoming National Finals in New Delhi.
Koneru Humpy labeled the series a transformative force for Indian mind sports, while Ajinkya Rahane praised the competitors' discipline and strategy, especially in Blind Chess. SOGF President Shankar Aggarwal expressed his excitement for the series' future, as it continues to attract growing participation and recognition nationwide.
