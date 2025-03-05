SOG Grandmasters Series Elevates Mind Sports Arena in India

The West Zone Finals of the first-ever SOG Grandmasters Series, held by the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF), culminated on Tuesday, marking a notable milestone with its inaugural on-ground competition. Over an intense two-day competition, the tournament showcased the strategic prowess and cognitive excellence in three different mind sports categories.

A significant highlight was the awarding of the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Scholarship, worth Rs 60,000 annually, to 12 standout finalists. Among the champions, Akshita Jain, Jval Saurin Patel, Darpan Inani, and Tanaji Gargote excelled in their respective disciplines, securing a place in the National Finals scheduled in New Delhi. This news was confirmed by an SOGF press release.

The finals, hosted at the Sahara Star, Vile Parle, Mumbai, witnessed a dazzling ceremony attended by notable figures, including Maharashtra's Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar, former India Test Captain Ajinkya Rahane, and Padma Shri awardee Koneru Humpy. They honored the winners and lent support to mind sports in India. The tournament also saw compelling performances in various categories, reflecting the competitive spirit and talents in India's mind sports community.

Hailing the event's success, Koneru Humpy described the series as transformative for India's mind sports landscape, while Ajinkya Rahane highlighted the critical skill sets involved in these sports. The President of SOGF, Shankar Aggarwal, emphasized the broader impact, expressing satisfaction with the recognition and support mind sports are garnering. The series now shifts focus to the North, East, and South Zone 2, leading up to the National Finals in New Delhi.

The SOG Grandmasters Series reinforces its status as the nation's premier skill-based gaming championship, bridging traditional and digital gaming formats. (ANI)

