Graffiti Revival: Transforming Abidjan's Urban Landscape

In Abidjan's Plateau district, vibrant graffiti murals are transforming urban spaces. Previously stigmatized, graffiti is now embraced as an artform, gaining prominence across cityscapes. The Ivory Graff Graffiti Festival saw artists create extensive murals, reshaping perceptions and revitalizing the city's aesthetic appeal, garnering admiration from both locals and visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:30 IST
The vibrant colors splashing across the walls of Abidjan's Plateau district are revolutionizing the city's appearance, breathing new life into its urban canvas.

Once frowned upon, graffiti art in Ivory Coast is experiencing a renaissance. Artists who were once prosecuted now find their work displayed publicly on prominent city walls, including the facades of international hotels and bustling streets.

Hosted by Graff Ivoire, the first ever Ivory Graff Graffiti Festival brought together around 40 artists, both local and international, who transformed Abidjan's blank spaces into expansive 300-meter artworks. Festival organizer Benjamin Le Lieve expressed pride in pioneering this cultural shift. Passers-by, like Michael Bende, appreciated the revitalized cityscape, while artists like South African Dbongz Mahlathi emphasized the public nature of their craft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

