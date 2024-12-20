Journey Through Cricket History: Inside the MCG Library

The Melbourne Cricket Ground's (MCG) library presents a valuable treasure of sports history, including rare photographs and documents from iconic cricket matches, such as India's 1948 tour of Australia.

The library boasts over a million items, focusing especially on cricket but also covering 119 various sports, offering countless resources for enthusiasts and researchers alike.

The library's historic collection captures memorable scenes like India's tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and serves as a hub for preserving unique sports stories and milestones.

