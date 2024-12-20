Unearthing the Past: ASI's Survey on Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple

The Archaeological Survey of India conducted a detailed survey of the recently discovered Shri Kartik Mahadev temple in Sambhal. The survey covered five pilgrimage sites and 19 wells, following the temple's reopening last week after being shuttered since 1978. The excavation unearthed damaged idols, including those of Parvati, Ganesh, and Lakshmi, signaling the need for further investigation.

Officials from Sambhal stated that the temple and its well were found during an anti-encroachment drive. The situation has captured the attention of local authorities, who have called for carbon dating to assess the age of the temple and its artifacts. This discovery coincides with the Supreme Court's decision to halt court proceedings regarding the reclamation of religious sites.

With legal actions on hold, questions about the temple's history and the circumstances surrounding the buried idols persist. As courts refrain from entertaining new lawsuits or orders regarding religious site claims, the ASI's findings become increasingly crucial in understanding the region's historical and cultural landscape.

