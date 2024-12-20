Left Menu

Defiant Religious Gathering: Dasna Priest Calls for Sanatan Vedic Nation

Yati Narasinghnand, a religious leader, held a mahayagya for the destruction of those who disrupted his convention aimed at addressing issues faced by Hindus. Despite being stopped by police, he vowed to establish a Sanatan Vedic Nation, sparking controversy among attending seers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:04 IST
Defiant Religious Gathering: Dasna Priest Calls for Sanatan Vedic Nation
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy surrounded Dasna priest Yati Narasinghnand as he conducted a mahayagya at the Sripanchdashnam Juna Akhara headquarters after authorities halted his religious event. Narasinghnand performed the ritual, calling for the destruction of those he blamed for obstructing the original gathering.

The three-day Vishwa Dharma Sansad was intended to denounce atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. However, police intervention led to the removal of tents at the event's site. Despite this, Narasinghnand continued with the mahayagya at Bhairav Ghat, attended by seers nationwide.

In his address, Narasinghnand emphasized the need for a Sanatan Vedic Nation, promising protection similar to Israel for Jews. Criticism erupted as religious leaders expressed frustration over the disrupted event, urging political action against what they deemed disrespectful authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024