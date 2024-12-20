Defiant Religious Gathering: Dasna Priest Calls for Sanatan Vedic Nation

Controversy surrounded Dasna priest Yati Narasinghnand as he conducted a mahayagya at the Sripanchdashnam Juna Akhara headquarters after authorities halted his religious event. Narasinghnand performed the ritual, calling for the destruction of those he blamed for obstructing the original gathering.

The three-day Vishwa Dharma Sansad was intended to denounce atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. However, police intervention led to the removal of tents at the event's site. Despite this, Narasinghnand continued with the mahayagya at Bhairav Ghat, attended by seers nationwide.

In his address, Narasinghnand emphasized the need for a Sanatan Vedic Nation, promising protection similar to Israel for Jews. Criticism erupted as religious leaders expressed frustration over the disrupted event, urging political action against what they deemed disrespectful authorities.

