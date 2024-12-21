Tom Holland Joins Christopher Nolan's Star-Studded Mystery Film

Hollywood star Tom Holland has expressed his excitement to team up with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan for an upcoming film. However, the details of the project remain shrouded in mystery.

Christopher Nolan has assembled an impressive cast for his new venture, featuring talent such as Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron. The film follows the success of Nolan's Oscar-winning ''Oppenheimer.''

In what will be their first collaboration, Holland will join the star-studded lineup. The actor shared on the Dish podcast, "It hasn’t started shooting, to be perfectly honest with you. I don’t know anything about it, but I’m super excited." The project, directed and written by Nolan, is slated for a July 17, 2026 release under Universal Pictures.

