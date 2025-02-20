Left Menu

Will Smith Teases 'Hancock 2' with Zendaya in Talks for Lead Role

Will Smith has excited fans of the 2008 superhero film 'Hancock' by announcing a sequel is in works, with Zendaya being considered for a role. This revelation comes after years of speculation and development hurdles. Smith and Charlize Theron are expected to reprise their original roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:08 IST
Will Smith Teases 'Hancock 2' with Zendaya in Talks for Lead Role
Will Smith, Zendaya (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising revelation, actor Will Smith has ignited anticipation among fans of the 2008 superhero film 'Hancock.' Smith disclosed that a sequel to the hit movie is officially in the pipeline, sparking excitement with the news that Zendaya is being considered for a pivotal role, as reported by Deadline.

This revelation came during a livestream where Smith elaborated on the progress of the potential sequel, stating, 'There's a really cool Hancock 2 idea... We haven't even talked about it.' Adding to the intrigue, he dropped a significant casting hint, saying, 'I'm going to give you one little piece. Zendaya [is] being approached for a role in Hancock 2,' according to Deadline.

The original 'Hancock' film, helmed by director Peter Berg and based on a screenplay by Vince Gilligan and Vy Vincent Ngo, featured Smith as the titular superhero grappling with forgotten memories. The movie also starred Charlize Theron, Jason Bateman, and Eddie Marsan. A sequel has been discussed since its release, with Berg confirming back in 2009 that plans were underway for Smith and Theron to return. However, the project has faced numerous delays, reportedly due to scheduling challenges and other issues. Berg in 2012 stated it was a matter of timing to move forward with the film. Theron also expressed willingness in 2020, telling ComicBook, 'I'll still make that movie, I would do it in a heartbeat.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025