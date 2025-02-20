Will Smith Teases 'Hancock 2' with Zendaya in Talks for Lead Role

In a surprising revelation, actor Will Smith has ignited anticipation among fans of the 2008 superhero film 'Hancock.' Smith disclosed that a sequel to the hit movie is officially in the pipeline, sparking excitement with the news that Zendaya is being considered for a pivotal role, as reported by Deadline.

This revelation came during a livestream where Smith elaborated on the progress of the potential sequel, stating, 'There's a really cool Hancock 2 idea... We haven't even talked about it.' Adding to the intrigue, he dropped a significant casting hint, saying, 'I'm going to give you one little piece. Zendaya [is] being approached for a role in Hancock 2,' according to Deadline.

The original 'Hancock' film, helmed by director Peter Berg and based on a screenplay by Vince Gilligan and Vy Vincent Ngo, featured Smith as the titular superhero grappling with forgotten memories. The movie also starred Charlize Theron, Jason Bateman, and Eddie Marsan. A sequel has been discussed since its release, with Berg confirming back in 2009 that plans were underway for Smith and Theron to return. However, the project has faced numerous delays, reportedly due to scheduling challenges and other issues. Berg in 2012 stated it was a matter of timing to move forward with the film. Theron also expressed willingness in 2020, telling ComicBook, 'I'll still make that movie, I would do it in a heartbeat.' (ANI)

