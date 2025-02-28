Zendaya Joins Star-Studded Cast for 'Shrek 5'

Hollywood sensation Zendaya is set to lend her voice to the latest addition of the beloved animated film series, 'Shrek'. Joining the original cast, she will voice the character of the daughter of Shrek and Fiona in the upcoming fifth installment, scheduled to hit theaters in 2026.

The new film maintains the iconic humor and charm of the franchise, with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz returning to reprise their roles. Directed by Walt Dohrn and co-directed by Brad Ableson, 'Shrek 5' seeks to continue the commercial success of its predecessors.

Zendaya, a prominent Hollywood figure known for her engaging performances, will join a talented team that includes producers Gina Shay and Chris Meledandri. With a lineup of other significant projects in her portfolio, including 'Dune: Messiah' and the next 'Spider-Man' film, Zendaya continues to captivate audiences globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)