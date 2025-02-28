Left Menu

Zendaya Joins Star-Studded Cast for 'Shrek 5'

Hollywood star Zendaya joins the fifth installment of the animated 'Shrek' franchise as the voice of Shrek and Fiona's daughter. Set for a 2026 release, the film stars original cast members Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. Directed by Walt Dohrn, the movie promises exciting additions to the beloved series.

Hollywood sensation Zendaya is set to lend her voice to the latest addition of the beloved animated film series, 'Shrek'. Joining the original cast, she will voice the character of the daughter of Shrek and Fiona in the upcoming fifth installment, scheduled to hit theaters in 2026.

The new film maintains the iconic humor and charm of the franchise, with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz returning to reprise their roles. Directed by Walt Dohrn and co-directed by Brad Ableson, 'Shrek 5' seeks to continue the commercial success of its predecessors.

Zendaya, a prominent Hollywood figure known for her engaging performances, will join a talented team that includes producers Gina Shay and Chris Meledandri. With a lineup of other significant projects in her portfolio, including 'Dune: Messiah' and the next 'Spider-Man' film, Zendaya continues to captivate audiences globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

