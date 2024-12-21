Left Menu

Operation Santa Claus: Delivering Joy via C-17 in Alaska

Operation Santa Claus, by the Alaska National Guard, brought joy to the Tlingit village of Yakutat, Alaska. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived via a military cargo plane, delivering gifts and spreading cheer among students. This outreach program aids underserved and disaster-affected rural communities in Alaska each year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yakutat | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 16:51 IST
Forget the traditional sleigh and reindeer; Santa and Mrs. Claus made a grand entrance in southeast Alaska, arriving in a C-17 military cargo plane and a camouflaged Humvee. Their mission? Delivering joy and gifts to the Tlingit village of Yakutat, northwest of Juneau.

The visit, part of the annual Operation Santa Claus, spearheaded by the Alaska National Guard, targets largely Indigenous communities facing recent hardships. This year, Yakutat's selection was due to a severe snowfall impacting the village infrastructure in 2022.

The arrival of a Humvee in the school parking lot stirred excitement as children rushed to greet Santa. Inside, Mrs. Claus captivated with a storytelling session. The students received backpacks filled with gifts, courtesy of the Salvation Army, in a heartwarming display of community spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

