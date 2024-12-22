Albania's TikTok Ban: A Controversial Move Amid Rising Concerns

Albania's government has decided to shut down the popular video-sharing platform TikTok for one year, blaming it for provoking violence and bullying among the nation's youth. This decision follows a tragic incident where a teenager was fatally stabbed, allegedly due to a quarrel originating on TikTok.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, addressing concerned parents and educators, confirmed that the ban will be enforced next year. TikTok has requested clarification, arguing there's no evidence connecting the tragedy to its service. Despite this, Albanian children remain the largest users of TikTok in the country.

While parents have voiced growing concerns about influences from the platform, opposition figures criticize the ban, terming it an infringement on free speech and an election strategy. As authorities ramp up school safety measures, the situation raises broader questions about social media's role in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)