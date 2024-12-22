Left Menu

Anchored Memories: The Moken's Struggle to Preserve Their Oceanic Heritage

Suriyan Klathale, also known as Hook, reflects on his oceanic childhood with the Moken, an indigenous community in Thailand. Amid challenges like stricter border controls and environmental changes, the Moken strive to preserve their unique maritime heritage and push for formal recognition by the Thai government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surinislands | Updated: 22-12-2024 08:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 08:53 IST
Hook

Suriyan Klathale, affectionately known as Hook, recalls his early days diving into the ocean from his family's home, a traditional kabang boat. Like many from the Moken community, Hook's childhood memories are intertwined with the sea, a place that once defined their way of life.

In contrast to their free-spirited past, many Moken now find themselves living on land, their once integral lifestyle increasingly challenged by external forces. Their knowledge of the ocean, notably during the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, brought them into the global spotlight. However, the community continues to fight for formal recognition and rights in Thailand.

The journey from boats to land was prompted by tighter border controls, dwindling wood resources, and natural disasters. Today, the community strives to maintain their rich culture while seeking opportunities for economic survival, hoping future generations will cherish their traditions.

