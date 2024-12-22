Left Menu

Real-Life Drama Unfolds During 'Pushpa 2' Screening: Wanted Man Arrested

A real-life drama occurred in a Nagpur cinema during a screening of 'Pushpa 2' as police arrested Vishal Meshram, a wanted man in multiple murder and drug cases. The police tracked Meshram, who had been on the run for 10 months, and arrested him seamlessly during the film's climax.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-12-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 11:28 IST
Real-Life Drama Unfolds During 'Pushpa 2' Screening: Wanted Man Arrested
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, moviegoers at a Nagpur multiplex on Thursday night were witness to a real-life action scene as police apprehended Vishal Meshram, a fugitive wanted for murder and drugs, during a screening of 'Pushpa 2'.

The arrest took place after police, who had been trailing Meshram for months, finally located him at the cinema hall. According to officials, the suspect had 27 criminal cases against him, including two murders, making him a high-priority target.

Police strategically deflated his SUV's tires to prevent escape and arrested him without resistance. Following the dramatic intervention, Meshram was taken into custody and is set to be transferred to Nashik prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)

