Transforming Tirumala: Future Tech in Pilgrim Services

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams plans to implement automation and AI chatbots to enhance transparency and efficiency in pilgrim services at the Sri Venkateswara Temple. The initiative aims to improve accommodation and darshan processes while preserving cultural sanctity, in line with Vision 2047 and Swarna Andhra-2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 22-12-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 17:39 IST
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to embark on a technological revolution to enhance transparency and efficiency in pilgrim services at the iconic Sri Venkateswara Temple. According to TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, the temple administration is exploring futuristic technologies such as automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots.

The initiative aims to expedite accommodation, darshan, and other services for pilgrims, while safeguarding the spiritual and cultural sanctity of the temple. Speaking to reporters at Annamaiah Bhavan, Rao emphasized the importance of harnessing technology to enrich the pilgrim experience.

In alignment with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision, TTD's 'Vision 2047' integrates traditional aesthetics with modern functionality, supporting the Swarna Andhra-2047 initiative. The plan focuses on planned development, environmental management, and heritage conservation in Tirumala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

