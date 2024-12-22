Transforming Tirumala: Future Tech in Pilgrim Services

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to embark on a technological revolution to enhance transparency and efficiency in pilgrim services at the iconic Sri Venkateswara Temple. According to TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, the temple administration is exploring futuristic technologies such as automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots.

The initiative aims to expedite accommodation, darshan, and other services for pilgrims, while safeguarding the spiritual and cultural sanctity of the temple. Speaking to reporters at Annamaiah Bhavan, Rao emphasized the importance of harnessing technology to enrich the pilgrim experience.

In alignment with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision, TTD's 'Vision 2047' integrates traditional aesthetics with modern functionality, supporting the Swarna Andhra-2047 initiative. The plan focuses on planned development, environmental management, and heritage conservation in Tirumala.

