Reviving Heritage: Karnataka's Steel Reawakening and Cultural Pledge

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H D Kumaraswamy, has revealed an ambitious plan to restore the Sir M Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Factory in Bhadravati. Speaking at the All India Kannada Literary Conference in Mandya, he announced a Rs 15,000 crore investment aimed at revitalizing the factory and tackling unemployment in Karnataka.

Highlighting the plant's historical importance, Kumaraswamy expressed confidence in rekindling its past glory. He assured that its revival would provide substantial economic benefits to the region, aligning with the government's focus on industrial growth. Furthermore, he addressed the proposal to establish a new IIT in Mandya, underlining the importance of advancing educational infrastructure.

The Minister also delved into cultural policy issues, emphasizing the preservation of the Kannada language. He reflected on his literary passions and assessed the current status of Kannada cinema, advocating for films that foster societal values and cultural unity. Concluding with a commitment to Karnataka's cultural and socio-economic development, his address resonated deeply with the attendees.

