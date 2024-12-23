A Life of Quiet Dignity: Celebrating Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito

Japan's revered former Emperor Akihito marked his 91st birthday by deepening his commitment to peace and personal pursuits, including his lifelong research into goby fish.

Since his abdication in 2019, Akihito has taken on the title of Emperor Emeritus and shifted away from official duties to a quieter life focused on family and scholarly interests. He continues to care for his wife, former Empress Michiko, who is recovering from a leg injury, a detail confirmed by the Imperial Household Agency.

Despite stepping back from public life, Akihito stays connected with current events and the memories of wartime Japan, often spending his days in reflection and research. His compassion extends beyond personal interests, shown through his concern for those impacted by recent natural disasters in Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)