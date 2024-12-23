CPI(M) Veteran Challenges Alcohol Glorification in Malayalam Films

G Sudhakaran, a veteran of the CPI(M) party and former minister, has voiced strong criticism against the Malayalam film industry. Speaking at an event recently, Sudhakaran claimed that the cinema of Kerala, once renowned for its meaningful content, now glorifies alcohol consumption.

He cited classic films like 'Asuravithu,' 'Bhargaveenilayam,' and 'Kabani Nadi Chuvannappol' as examples of the high-standard productions that are no longer being made. Sudhakaran expressed concern over films starting with scenes of drinking, arguing that such portrayals normalize alcohol as a part of everyday life.

Questioning the accountability of film actors in promoting alcohol culture, Sudhakaran challenged the rationale behind police arresting youth for drinking while allowing the approval of movies that glorify it. He further questioned why similar portrayals are absent in European cinema.

