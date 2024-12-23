Cultural Renaissance: IGNCA Boosts Jammu's Heritage Preservation
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the regional Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in Jammu to promote the area's cultural heritage. Sinha praised the Prime Minister for transformative educational advancements in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the region's progress in linking cultural revival with religious tourism.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the regional Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) in Jammu, emphasizing its role in promoting the region's rich cultural heritage.
Sinha highlighted the transformative impact in Jammu and Kashmir's educational landscape under the Prime Minister's initiatives, establishing institutions of national importance such as IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS.
Highlighting a cultural revival, Sinha underscored efforts to connect Jammu's cultural resurgence with religious tourism and expressed confidence in Jammu and Kashmir's forward-paced development.
