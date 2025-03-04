Left Menu

Mach Conferences Unveils Pioneering B2C Religious Tourism Package

Mach Conferences and Events Limited is introducing its first B2C Religious Tourism Package for the Maha Kumbh Mela. With an overwhelming response, the company plans to expand its Religious Tourism segment, offering luxury spiritual experiences. The market is set to grow at a CAGR of 16% till 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 10:52 IST
Mach Conferences and Events Limited has launched its inaugural B2C Religious Tourism Package, targeting the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This strategic move marks the company's entry into the burgeoning Religious Tourism sector, a market that remains largely untapped yet promising.

The launch aims to cater to a high-end clientele, offering a comprehensive travel experience with premium services like luxurious hotel accommodations, private transfers, and dedicated guides. The debut venture has already received positive feedback from participants and has emboldened the company to explore the expansion of this segment further.

Mr. Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director, highlighted that religious tourism is a significant yet under-realized opportunity in India's economy. With the market expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% till 2030, Mach Conferences is poised to offer bespoke experiences to a diverse class of religious tourists, ensuring enriched travel experiences.

