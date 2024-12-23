Celebrating the Legacy of Shyam Benegal: Pioneer of Indian Parallel Cinema Passes Away at 90

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a trailblazer in Indian parallel cinema, has passed away aged 90. Known for his influence in highlighting socio-political themes, Benegal's works, including 'Ankur' and 'Nishant,' have left an indelible mark on the industry.

Benegal was undergoing treatment for chronic kidney disease at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, where he died at 6:38 pm. His cinematic creations were the cornerstone of his illustrious 1970s and 1980s career, featuring collaborations with top Indian actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi.

His storytelling prowess won him numerous accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi seven times. In 2018, he received the V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award. His latest project, an Indo-Bangladesh production about Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was another testament to his storytelling genius.

