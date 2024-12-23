Left Menu

Minister Criticizes National Awards for Overlooking 'Jai Bhim'

Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka criticized the National Awards for ignoring critically acclaimed films like 'Jai Bhim' in favor of movies glorifying smugglers, such as 'Pushpa'. Her comments came after a stampede during 'Pushpa-2' screening. She emphasized the role of filmmakers in promoting societal values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:36 IST
Telangana Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka has voiced her discontent over what she sees as an injustice at the National Awards.

She questioned why films like 'Jai Bhim', known for their critical acclaim, are overlooked while a movie depicting a smuggler as the protagonist, such as 'Pushpa', receives accolades.

Her remarks were made during an event in Mulugu district, underscoring her belief that filmmakers should produce art that inspires societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

