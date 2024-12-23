Left Menu

Shyam Benegal: The Trailblazer of Alternate Cinema

Shyam Benegal, a luminary of Indian 'alternate cinema', passed away at 90. Known for his empathetic and politically-rooted narratives, Benegal directed over 25 films and numerous documentaries, creating stars like Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah. His work often tackled themes of caste, class struggles, and feminist issues.

Shyam Benegal, a towering figure in Indian cinema renowned for his 'alternate cinema', passed away at a Mumbai hospital just nine days after celebrating his 90th birthday. Benegal was celebrated for his deeply personal yet politically charged filmmaking, capturing the essence of India's social and cultural landscape in movies like 'Ankur' and 'Nishant'.

The acclaimed director made over 25 films, spanning genres from non-fiction to television, and left an indelible mark by challenging mainstream cinema's conventions. He was instrumental in launching the careers of celebrated actors such as Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Despite battling chronic kidney disease, Benegal remained passionate about his craft. In a recent interview on his 90th birthday, he expressed enthusiasm for ongoing projects, underscoring his enduring dedication to cinematic storytelling.

