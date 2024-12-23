Left Menu

Shyam Benegal: The Guru Behind Shabana Azmi's Cinematic Journey

Shyam Benegal, a trailblazer in parallel cinema, significantly shaped Shabana Azmi's acting career and worldview. Known for socially relevant films, he passed away shortly after his 90th birthday. Azmi shared how Benegal broadened her perspectives through their longstanding collaboration and celebrated his impactful legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 23:35 IST
Shyam Benegal: The Guru Behind Shabana Azmi's Cinematic Journey
Shyam Benegal
  • Country:
  • India

Shyam Benegal, a towering figure in the world of parallel cinema, has left an indelible mark on the industry, notably molding the illustrious career of actress Shabana Azmi. Considered a mentor by Azmi, Benegal's influence extended beyond the screen, shaping her understanding of life itself. Esteemed for his socially conscious and thought-provoking cinema, Benegal's legacy includes iconic films like 'Ankur,' 'Mandi,' 'Mammo,' and 'Zubeidaa.'

The cinematic maestro breathed his last in Mumbai on Monday, a mere nine days after celebrating his 90th birthday. It was Benegal's groundbreaking film 'Ankur' that thrust Azmi into the spotlight, delving into complex themes of caste, class, and gender politics. Their collaboration continued with acclaimed projects such as 'Nishant,' 'Junoon,' 'Susman,' and 'Antarnaad.'

In a heartfelt reflection, Azmi recounted how, during a trip to the Berlin Film Festival, Benegal's curiosity about the world left a lasting impression. 'He was more than a director; he was a guide who opened my eyes to the world,' she expressed. Azmi, along with fellow artists like Naseeruddin Shah and others, commemorated Benegal's remarkable life and career on his 90th birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024