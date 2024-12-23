Shyam Benegal: The Guru Behind Shabana Azmi's Cinematic Journey

Shyam Benegal, a towering figure in the world of parallel cinema, has left an indelible mark on the industry, notably molding the illustrious career of actress Shabana Azmi. Considered a mentor by Azmi, Benegal's influence extended beyond the screen, shaping her understanding of life itself. Esteemed for his socially conscious and thought-provoking cinema, Benegal's legacy includes iconic films like 'Ankur,' 'Mandi,' 'Mammo,' and 'Zubeidaa.'

The cinematic maestro breathed his last in Mumbai on Monday, a mere nine days after celebrating his 90th birthday. It was Benegal's groundbreaking film 'Ankur' that thrust Azmi into the spotlight, delving into complex themes of caste, class, and gender politics. Their collaboration continued with acclaimed projects such as 'Nishant,' 'Junoon,' 'Susman,' and 'Antarnaad.'

In a heartfelt reflection, Azmi recounted how, during a trip to the Berlin Film Festival, Benegal's curiosity about the world left a lasting impression. 'He was more than a director; he was a guide who opened my eyes to the world,' she expressed. Azmi, along with fellow artists like Naseeruddin Shah and others, commemorated Benegal's remarkable life and career on his 90th birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)