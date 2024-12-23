Left Menu

Farewell to a Cinematic Legend: The Legacy of Shyam Benegal

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mourns the loss of visionary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who passed away at 90. Benegal was known for his influential work in Indian parallel cinema. His demise is considered an irreplaceable loss to Indian cinema, with notable contributions in films like 'Ankur' and 'Mandi'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 23:55 IST
Farewell to a Cinematic Legend: The Legacy of Shyam Benegal
Shyam Benegal
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow at the passing of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, describing it as an 'irreparable loss' to the film industry. Benegal, a stalwart of Indian cinema, died on Monday at the age of 90 after battling chronic kidney disease.

In his condolence message posted on X, Adityanath lamented the loss of the Padma Bhushan awardee, noting Benegal's pivotal role in shaping Indian cinema's distinctive identity on the global stage. He acknowledged the director's unforgettable contributions through his films that ushered in the 'parallel movement' in the 1970s and 1980s.

Benegal leaves behind a rich legacy with classics like 'Ankur', 'Mandi', and 'Manthan'. He is survived by his daughter, Pia Benegal, and wife, Nira Benegal. His passing marks the end of an iconic era in Indian filmmaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024