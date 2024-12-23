Farewell to a Cinematic Legend: The Legacy of Shyam Benegal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow at the passing of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, describing it as an 'irreparable loss' to the film industry. Benegal, a stalwart of Indian cinema, died on Monday at the age of 90 after battling chronic kidney disease.

In his condolence message posted on X, Adityanath lamented the loss of the Padma Bhushan awardee, noting Benegal's pivotal role in shaping Indian cinema's distinctive identity on the global stage. He acknowledged the director's unforgettable contributions through his films that ushered in the 'parallel movement' in the 1970s and 1980s.

Benegal leaves behind a rich legacy with classics like 'Ankur', 'Mandi', and 'Manthan'. He is survived by his daughter, Pia Benegal, and wife, Nira Benegal. His passing marks the end of an iconic era in Indian filmmaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)