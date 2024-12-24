The Return of a Cartel Kingpin: Fabio Ochoa's Homecoming

Fabio Ochoa, a notable figure linked with the infamous Medellin cartel, was deported to Colombia this week after completing a significant portion of a lengthy prison sentence in the United States.

Arriving in Bogota, the 67-year-old ex-cartel boss was greeted by immigration officials, signaling an opportunity for a fresh start without any immediate legal hurdles.

Ochoa, once a part of the cocaine empire led by Pablo Escobar, became a prominent name in the 1980s drug trade. His history resounds through popular culture as he was recently featured in streaming series about cartel activities.

