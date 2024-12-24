The Return of a Cartel Kingpin: Fabio Ochoa's Homecoming
Fabio Ochoa, a former Medellin cartel operator, has been deported to Colombia after serving 25 years in a U.S. prison. Ochoa was a key figure in the cocaine trade during the late 1970s and 1980s, linked with Pablo Escobar. Despite diminished notoriety, Ochoa retains a notable legacy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 24-12-2024 04:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 04:06 IST
- Colombia
Fabio Ochoa, a notable figure linked with the infamous Medellin cartel, was deported to Colombia this week after completing a significant portion of a lengthy prison sentence in the United States.
Arriving in Bogota, the 67-year-old ex-cartel boss was greeted by immigration officials, signaling an opportunity for a fresh start without any immediate legal hurdles.
Ochoa, once a part of the cocaine empire led by Pablo Escobar, became a prominent name in the 1980s drug trade. His history resounds through popular culture as he was recently featured in streaming series about cartel activities.
