Controversy Surrounding 'Pushpa 2': Police Allegedly Insulted

In a recent development, Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen, widely recognized as Theenmar Mallanna, has lodged a formal complaint with Rachakonda Police.

The complaint targets the film 'Pushpa 2' and accuses actors, the director, and producers of portraying police officials in a degrading manner.

Mallanna particularly pointed out scenes showing the hero urinating in a pool with an IPS officer present, labeling it as disrespectful and damaging to the police's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)