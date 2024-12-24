Controversy Surrounding 'Pushpa 2': Police Allegedly Insulted
Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen, also known as Theenmar Mallanna, filed a complaint against the creators of 'Pushpa 2', alleging the film disrespects police officials. The complaint highlights specific scenes degrading to police, urging their removal and action against the filmmakers.
In a recent development, Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen, widely recognized as Theenmar Mallanna, has lodged a formal complaint with Rachakonda Police.
The complaint targets the film 'Pushpa 2' and accuses actors, the director, and producers of portraying police officials in a degrading manner.
Mallanna particularly pointed out scenes showing the hero urinating in a pool with an IPS officer present, labeling it as disrespectful and damaging to the police's image.
