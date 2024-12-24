Left Menu

Controversy Surrounding 'Pushpa 2': Police Allegedly Insulted

Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen, also known as Theenmar Mallanna, filed a complaint against the creators of 'Pushpa 2', alleging the film disrespects police officials. The complaint highlights specific scenes degrading to police, urging their removal and action against the filmmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-12-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 11:09 IST
Allu Arjun Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen, widely recognized as Theenmar Mallanna, has lodged a formal complaint with Rachakonda Police.

The complaint targets the film 'Pushpa 2' and accuses actors, the director, and producers of portraying police officials in a degrading manner.

Mallanna particularly pointed out scenes showing the hero urinating in a pool with an IPS officer present, labeling it as disrespectful and damaging to the police's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

