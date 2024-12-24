Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar's Telangana Tour: Agriculture in Focus

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Telangana for two days, stopping in Medak and Hyderabad. His itinerary includes presiding over the Natural and Organic Farmers' Summit at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, taking place in Tuniki, Medak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:11 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to begin a two-day tour of Telangana on Wednesday, according to his office.

His journey includes stops in both Medak and Hyderabad, as confirmed by the Vice President's Secretariat on Tuesday.

During this visit, he will act as the chief guest at the Natural and Organic Farmers' Summit held at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in Tuniki, Medak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

