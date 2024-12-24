Vice President Dhankhar's Telangana Tour: Agriculture in Focus

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to begin a two-day tour of Telangana on Wednesday, according to his office.

His journey includes stops in both Medak and Hyderabad, as confirmed by the Vice President's Secretariat on Tuesday.

During this visit, he will act as the chief guest at the Natural and Organic Farmers' Summit held at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in Tuniki, Medak.

(With inputs from agencies.)