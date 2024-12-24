Mend your ways, lest your films not run in Telangana: Cong MLA warns Allu Arjun

Ruling Congress MLA R Bhoopathi Reddy on Tuesday said he would not tolerate any criticism by Allu Arjun against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and warned that the actor's films would not be allowed to run in the state.

The MLA from Nizamabad (Rural) said Congress was never against the cinema industry and that Congress governments had given land in Hyderabad to film personalities to help the industry take root.

Further, he said that 'Pushpa' is not a film that would benefit society but is the story of a smuggler.

''If you (Allu Arjun) talk about our Chief Minister, be cautious. You are from Andhra. You came here to live,'' he said. ''What is your contribution to Telangana? We are issuing a 100 per cent warning. Some (Osmania University) Joint Action Committee people have done something at your house. If you don't mend your ways, we will not let your films run in Telangana,'' he added.

The actor (Allu Arjun) had gone for the screening of the film at the theatre on December 4 without permission, the MLA said.

His comments appear to be a response to Allu Arjun's statement on December 21, where the actor called the incident, in which a woman died and her son was injured during the screening of Pushpa-2, a pure accident, while also denying the allegations made by CM Revanth Reddy.

Hours after Revanth Reddy slammed the actor for holding a roadshow and waving to the crowds at the theatre, Allu Arjun refuted the allegations and said it was not a procession or roadshow.

He asserted that he was not against any department, political leader, or government.

A 35-year-old woman died during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the BNS at the Chikkadpally police station based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun, named as accused No 11, was arrested by the city police in connection with the woman's death on December 13. The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day, and he was released from prison on December 14.

