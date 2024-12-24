"The best dad in the world": Sonam Kapoor shares adorable birthday wish for her father Anil Kapoor

Left Menu

As Bollywood star Anil Kapoor celebrates his 68th birthday today, his daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable birthday wish for him.

As Bollywood star Anil Kapoor celebrates his 68th birthday today, his daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable birthday wish for him. She also posted a throwback picture of her father.

In the first picture, Anil Kapoor is seen happily playing with his grandson Vaayu and along with the still, Sonam wrote, "Love You." Another picture is from her childhood days in which her father was seen carrying her in his arms. "The best dad in the world", she wrote in the caption. In the last picture, Anil Kapoor dressed in a grey suit can be seen posing happily with, Sonam, who wore a black dress. The actress wishes her father on a special day, mentioning, "Happy happy birthday @anilkapoor"

On Anil Kapoor's birthday, the makers shared the first look of his upcoming film 'Subedaar'. The poster shows the intense look of the 'Animal' actor, giving fans a glimpse of his intriguing role.Sharing the announcement on Instagram, the makers wrote, "A special day calls for a special announcement! #Subedaar, new movie, coming soon." 'Subedaar' features Radhikka Madan as Shyama, the daughter of Anil Kapoor's character, Subedaar Arjun Maurya. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan.

Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film. In this action drama, 'Subedaar' Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official synopsis of the project.

'Subedaar' is a joint production by Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFCN), with Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni as producers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

