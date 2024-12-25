Left Menu

Bengal CM Mamata wishes people on Christmas, participates in midnight mass

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Christmas was a celebration of hope, love and togetherness and wished the people on the festival. In this magical season, all differences fade away as we come together to embrace the spirit of unity and brotherhood, Banerjee posted on X.Its a time to forgive, to give freely, and to remind ourselves that even the smallest acts of kindness can light up someones world.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 00:46 IST
Bengal CM Mamata wishes people on Christmas, participates in midnight mass
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Christmas was a celebration of hope, love and togetherness and wished the people on the festival. Banerjee, who participated at a midnight mass at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary in the central part of the city's Burrabazar area, also said that Christmas melts all differences and bring people together with a spirit of unity and brotherhood. ''Christmas is a celebration of hope, love, and togetherness. In this magical season, all differences fade away as we come together to embrace the spirit of unity and brotherhood,'' Banerjee posted on X.

''It's a time to forgive, to give freely, and to remind ourselves that even the smallest acts of kindness can light up someone's world. As we gather with our loved ones, let us also reach out to those who may feel alone or forgotten. Let the joy of Christmas touch every corner. Wishing each one of you Merry Christmas!'' she added.

She was accompanied by Archbishop of Calcutta, Most Rev Thomas D'Souza, DGP Rajeev Kumar, and City Police Commissioner Manoj Verma.

''I offered my prayers for the health, happiness, and well-being of one and all. This is a time to celebrate togetherness, spread joy, and strengthen the bonds that unite us as one. May this season inspire us to embrace the values of kindness, forgiveness, and compassion, lighting up lives far and wide,'' she added in her post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024