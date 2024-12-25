Goa celebrates Christmas with midnight masses, devotees throng churches

Midnight masses across churches marked the commencement of Christmas celebrations on Wednesday in Goa, where cities, markets and houses were decked up with the festive theme.

Thousands of devotees reached churches in the coastal state from midnight to celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus. They offered prayers and sang carols in praise of Jesus Christ.

People decorated their houses and commercial establishments with bright colourful lights and put up beautifully made cribs, depicting the birth of Lord Jesus.

Streets and beaches in many parts of Goa, which has nearly 30 per cent Christian population, were crowded with local residents and tourists till the early hours of Wednesday as they wished each other and participated in the celebrations.

The festival also marked the beginning of the New Year season for tourists.

Police conducted strict patrolling across the state, where a large number of tourists have already arrived for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The police superintendents of both North Goa and South Goa supervised patrolling in sensitive areas through the night.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended greetings to the people, specially the Catholic community on the cheerful occasion of Christmas, saying the festival teaches the values of peace, compassion and harmony.

Christmas is a joyous festival as it marks the birth of Jesus Christ and revives the spirit of peace and harmony, Sawant said in his message. ''The life of Jesus Christ, who gave up his own self for the greater good of the people, teaches us the eternal values of peace, compassion, forgiveness, sacrifice, brotherhood and harmony,'' he said. The humility and sensitivity of Jesus Christ has inspired the world to serve the poor and needy. This is an occasion for people to meet their loved ones, leave behind their worries and come together for merry-making, Sawant said. ''On Christmas this year, let us take some time and appreciate them who in their own ways make our world a better place to live in. This Christmas, let us bring joy to others with an act of kindness,'' he said.

''As we exchange good wishes, may the joys of the season fill our heart with goodwill and cheer. May Lord Jesus grant everyone the strength to overcome their sorrows and lead a fruitful life,'' the CM added.

In his Christmas message on Tuesday, Archbishop of Goa and Daman Fr Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao said that in a world often overshadowed by war, division and suffering, the birth of Jesus reminds us that God has not abandoned us.

''As the Church comes together, once again, to celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, we are reminded of the eternal hope that His coming brings to the world.'' ''And I would like to connect the profound mystery of Christmas with the beautiful theme our beloved Pope Francis has proposed for the Jubilee Year 2025: Pilgrims of Hope,'' he said.

The Archbishop said Christmas is the story of a journey -- a holy pilgrimage undertaken by Mary and Joseph as they travelled to Bethlehem.

''It was a journey of trust, of obedience, of hope. Despite the struggles, uncertainties and discomforts they faced, their hearts remained steadfast in God's promise. In that humble stable, the word became flesh, and the hope of humanity was born in that tiny Babe on a manger,'' he said.

''Like Mary and Joseph, we too are called to be pilgrims of hope. In a world often overshadowed by war, division and suffering, the birth of Jesus reminds us that God has not abandoned us. He walks with us in our pilgrimage, guiding us toward His light and love.''

