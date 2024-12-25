Left Menu

Suriya's film with Karthik Subbaraj titled 'Retro'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 11:55 IST
Suriya's film with Karthik Subbaraj titled 'Retro'
Tamil cinema star Suriya on Wednesday announced that his 44th movie, directed by Karthik Subbaraj of ''Jigarthanda DoubleX'' fame, is titled ''Retro''.

Also starring Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, and Karunakaran, the film will hit the screens in the summer of 2025.

Suriya also shared the teaser of the film on his official X page on the occasion of Christmas.

''Merry Christmas Dear All #Retro Summer 2025. Meet y'all soon! @karthiksubbaraj @hegdepooja @C_I_N_E_M_A_A @Music_Santhosh @kshreyaas @rajsekarpandian @kaarthekeyens @2D_ENTPVTLTD @stonebenchers,'' he captioned.

''Retro'' is produced by Jyotika and Suriya under their banner 2D Entertainment and Subbaraj's Stone Bench Creations.

Suriya's last release was the sci-fi period drama ''Kanguva''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

