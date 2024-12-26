Left Menu

Reviving the Sacred 'Mrityu Kup': A Spiritual and Cultural Renaissance

In Uttar Pradesh, the administration is renovating the ancient 'Mrityu Kup,' a spiritually significant well in Sambhal. Once abandoned, the site is being revitalized to enhance religious tourism. Locals believe the well offers spiritual salvation, and its restoration strengthens cultural ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:05 IST
Reviving the Sacred 'Mrityu Kup': A Spiritual and Cultural Renaissance
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration in Uttar Pradesh has initiated the renovation and excavation of the ancient 'Mrityu Kup' at Kot Purvi on Thursday. This initiative is part of a larger effort to identify and restore wells with significant religious and spiritual value.

Locals say the well, abandoned years ago, was filled with debris. It is considered not only a historical landmark but also a sacred site where devotees believe they can attain salvation by bathing. The well holds great importance in the region's spiritual traditions.

Local councillor Gagan Varshney stated that the excavation began with the support of the Nagar Palika and is expected to boost Sambhal's religious tourism. However, the location is near the Shahi Jama Masjid, which witnessed violence last month after a court-ordered survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024