Reviving the Sacred 'Mrityu Kup': A Spiritual and Cultural Renaissance

The district administration in Uttar Pradesh has initiated the renovation and excavation of the ancient 'Mrityu Kup' at Kot Purvi on Thursday. This initiative is part of a larger effort to identify and restore wells with significant religious and spiritual value.

Locals say the well, abandoned years ago, was filled with debris. It is considered not only a historical landmark but also a sacred site where devotees believe they can attain salvation by bathing. The well holds great importance in the region's spiritual traditions.

Local councillor Gagan Varshney stated that the excavation began with the support of the Nagar Palika and is expected to boost Sambhal's religious tourism. However, the location is near the Shahi Jama Masjid, which witnessed violence last month after a court-ordered survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)