Blockbuster Start for 'Baby John': Varun Dhawan Shines in Dual Role

'Baby John', starring Varun Dhawan, earned INR 11.25 crore on its first day, marking it as the biggest non-franchise opener post-pandemic. Directed by Kalees, it's a Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Theri'. The film also holds the record for highest opening among remakes post-pandemic.

Updated: 26-12-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Baby John', featuring Varun Dhawan, achieved an impressive net box office collection of INR 11.25 crore on its opening day, the producers announced on Thursday.

Directed by Kalees and produced by Jio Studios, A for Apple Studios, and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, the Hindi action movie stars Dhawan as both police inspector Satya Verma and his alternate persona, John. The film debuted on Wednesday.

'Baby John', a Hindi remake of the 2016 Tamil hit 'Theri', directed by Atlee, is the top-earning non-franchise film launch since the pandemic, setting a record for opening day collections among remakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

