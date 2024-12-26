Blockbuster Start for 'Baby John': Varun Dhawan Shines in Dual Role

'Baby John', featuring Varun Dhawan, achieved an impressive net box office collection of INR 11.25 crore on its opening day, the producers announced on Thursday.

Directed by Kalees and produced by Jio Studios, A for Apple Studios, and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, the Hindi action movie stars Dhawan as both police inspector Satya Verma and his alternate persona, John. The film debuted on Wednesday.

'Baby John', a Hindi remake of the 2016 Tamil hit 'Theri', directed by Atlee, is the top-earning non-franchise film launch since the pandemic, setting a record for opening day collections among remakes.

