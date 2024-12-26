Left Menu

Echoes of Reverence: Bansuri Utsav Honors Ustad Zakir Hussain

Bansuri Utsav, an annual music festival, will honor the late tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. The 16th edition, held on January 4-5, will feature renowned musicians in homage. The event continues his legacy, celebrating Indian classical music's vibrancy with unforgettable performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:44 IST
Echoes of Reverence: Bansuri Utsav Honors Ustad Zakir Hussain
  • Country:
  • India

The Bansuri Utsav, an esteemed annual musical festival, will pay tribute to the legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain in its upcoming edition next month, as announced by the organizers on Thursday.

Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away at 73 in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, is recognized as one of the greatest tabla players of all time. This year's festival is dedicated to his memory, underscoring his significant role as India's cultural ambassador to the world.

The 16th edition will take place on January 4 and 5 at the Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium in Thane. The event will feature performances by notable artists such as sitarist Ravi Chary, flautist Vivek Sonar, and flute legend Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, among others, ensuring the maestro's influence continues to resonate with audiences everywhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

